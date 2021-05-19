Lanes reopened on M1 northbound exit slip in Derbyshire after lorry broke down
All lanes on the M1 northbound exit slip at Junction 28 in Tibshelf have been reopened, after a lorry broke down this morning.
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 9:51 am
Updated
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 9:52 am
There are still delays of around 10 minutes to drivers, as traffic built up when vehicles could only use the one lane to exit the motorway northbound in Derbyshire.
Highways workers closed one lane of the Junction 28 slip after a lorry broke down on the road earlier today (Wednesday, May 19).
Recovery workers have now removed the vehicle.