Neighbours woken up by 'loud bangs' after bus caught fire in Derbyshire
Derbyshire crews were called in the early hours of this morning to put out a bus fire, after neighbours were woken by ‘loud bangs’.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 10:59 am
Updated
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 11:38 am
The blaze started in a bus on Calver Road in Baslow at around 2.46 am on Tuesday, May 18.
Firefighters from Bakewell and Hathersage were called to the scene and used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze which was finally put out at 3.30am.
Crews were alerted to the fire after neighbours were woken up by loud bangs when the bus caught alight.