Derbyshire woman took hammer to neighbour’s car over unpaid loan

Sarah Goodwin, 32, smashed three windows in her victim’s Skoda Fabia while shouting “stay over there or you’ll get a hammer round your head” to an onlooking neighbour.

Prosecutor Lee Shepherd told Chesterfield Magistrates Court Goodwin “took the matter into her own hands” on April 28 as she was owed money and felt “he was not paying it quick enough”.

Goodwin’s solicitor Kate Hempstock told the court the defendant was owed £100 by her victim however she “cannot remember what happened” as she was suffering an epileptic fit during the attack.

She said: “They were friends prior to this matter - she did not plan to attack the vehicle and feels extremely guilty about it now.”

Goodwin, of Derwent Drive, Tibshelf, admitted criminal damage and using threatening behaviour.

Her case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report.