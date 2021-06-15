Lanes reopen on A38 after vehicle broke down in Derbyshire
Highways England have reopened all lanes on the A38 northbound in Derbyshire after a vehicle broke down on the road this morning.
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 11:10 am
Updated
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 11:12 am
There were delays to drivers earlier today (Monday, June 14) with traffic tailing back down the busy road after a lane was closed between the junctions with the A610 and A610 Alfreton.
It comes after a vehicle had to be recovered after breaking down on the A38 due to clutch failure.
Traffic now appears to be free-flowing as both lanes have since been reopened.