Lanes reopen on A38 after vehicle broke down in Derbyshire

Highways England have reopened all lanes on the A38 northbound in Derbyshire after a vehicle broke down on the road this morning.

By Lizzie Day
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 11:10 am
Updated Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 11:12 am

There were delays to drivers earlier today (Monday, June 14) with traffic tailing back down the busy road after a lane was closed between the junctions with the A610 and A610 Alfreton.

It comes after a vehicle had to be recovered after breaking down on the A38 due to clutch failure.

Traffic now appears to be free-flowing as both lanes have since been reopened.

All lanes on the A38 in Derbyshire have now been reopened.

