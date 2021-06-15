Delays to drivers as traffic builds following broken down vehicle on A38 in Derbyshire

Traffic is building on the A38 northbound in Derbyshire this morning as a lane has been closed after a vehicle broke down due to clutch control issues.

By Lizzie Day
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 10:30 am

One lane of traffic has been closed between the junctions with the A610 and the A610 Alfreton after a vehicle broke down on the A38 northbound due to a clutch issue.

Cars are tailing back on the busy road as recovery workers make their way to the scene.

Normal conditions are set to resume between 11.15am and 11.30am.

One lane has been shut off on the A38 northbound between the junctions with the A610 and the A61 Alfreton.

