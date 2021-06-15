Delays to drivers as traffic builds following broken down vehicle on A38 in Derbyshire
Traffic is building on the A38 northbound in Derbyshire this morning as a lane has been closed after a vehicle broke down due to clutch control issues.
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 10:30 am
One lane of traffic has been closed between the junctions with the A610 and the A610 Alfreton after a vehicle broke down on the A38 northbound due to a clutch issue.
Cars are tailing back on the busy road as recovery workers make their way to the scene.
Normal conditions are set to resume between 11.15am and 11.30am.