Footage shows dim-witted driver turn around on a Chesterfield slip road
In this unbelievable footage police capture the moment a half-witted motorist drives back up a slip road the wrong way to avoid queuing traffic on Hasland bypass.
The video - taken from inside a Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit vehicle - shows officers picking their way through vehicles pulled over at either side to reach an incident.
As they progress through the traffic jam a small black car can be seen driving the wrong way up a slip road to the left.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted: “A617 Temple Normanton. Enroute to an incident causing a tailback, our attendance was delayed because of this horrible piece of driving.
“Not wanting to queue, driver turned round and drove the wrong way back up a slip road. Reported to court. #Wow #Seriously #JustNo #RPU”.