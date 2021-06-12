Footage shows dim-witted driver turn around on a Chesterfield slip road

In this unbelievable footage police capture the moment a half-witted motorist drives back up a slip road the wrong way to avoid queuing traffic on Hasland bypass.

Saturday, 12th June 2021

The video - taken from inside a Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit vehicle - shows officers picking their way through vehicles pulled over at either side to reach an incident.

As they progress through the traffic jam a small black car can be seen driving the wrong way up a slip road to the left.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted: “A617 Temple Normanton. Enroute to an incident causing a tailback, our attendance was delayed because of this horrible piece of driving.

“Not wanting to queue, driver turned round and drove the wrong way back up a slip road. Reported to court. #Wow #Seriously #JustNo #RPU”.

