Train operator Northern, which runs services across the north, including Nottingham-Leeds, via Chesterfield and Dronfield, is calling on its customers to carefully consider their journeys throughout the duration of the football tournament.

Matches are being held across the continent, and fan parks have been set up in major cities to allow football enthusiasts to soak up the atmosphere.

A Northern spokesman said: “It’s great so many people will be able to enjoy a festival of football, but we expect our trains to be a little busier than they have been in the recent past as people travel to Leeds, Manchester and Sheffield to access the fan parks

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There are matches on most days between now and the final – on Sunday, July 11 – and we’re asking all our customers to plan their journeys carefully during this period and to be prepared for busier services.”

Enhanced cleaning

Northern said those who do chose to travel can do so “with confidence” as the service operator “continues to provide enhanced cleaning at its stations and on-board its trains”.

Train operator Northern runs services between Nottingham and Leeds, via Chesterfield and Dronfield.

The spokesman said: “We know cleanliness, now more than ever, is vitally important for our customers. That’s why we now have more than 600 dedicated cleaning staff working on trains and at stations with a particular focus on touch points.

“Our enhanced cleaning regime is designed to protect customers and staff by reducing the potential risk of transmission.

“And, of course, face coverings are still mandatory (aside from those with specific exemptions) on all trains and at stations.”

When travelling, Northern customers are advised to: wear a face covering when on a train or at a station; regularly wash hands before and after travel and use hand sanitiser when on the network; take all litter and rubbish off trains and use the bins provided; be considerate of others; respect staff who are working to keep people on the move; travel outside of busy hours where possible – avoiding times near to the start or end of matches; and plan journeys carefully and be aware of train times.