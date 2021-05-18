New timetables have come into operation this week across the railway network, with an increase in services after many had been reduced during the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent national lockdowns as people were urged to restrict travel and work from home.

East Midlands Railway, which operates London-Sheffield Midland Main Line and Norwich-Liverpool regional services, both via Chesterfield, said the timetable revisions meant a wealth of improvements for Chesterfield passengers.

These include peak journey time improvements of up to 25 minutes to London St Pancras International, and the first weekday train arriving into London an hour earlier and the last weekday train from London leaving an hour later, as well as additional weekday and Saturday trains to Sheffield and to Nottingham/Norwich.

Chesterfield station is also served by Northern Trains’ services between Nottingham and Leeds and CrossCountry Trains services between the South-West and North-East.

CrossCountry’s timetable changes include an extra off-peak service from Chesterfield in each direction.

Additional services welcomed

East Midlands Railway is running earlier services from Chesterfield to London St Pancras International.

Lee Rowley, Conservative MP for North East Derbyshire, said: “I welcome the additional services for our area in these latest timetable changes.

“We know the railways have been challenged by coronavirus, but I’m very keen to see as many regular services for both Chesterfield and Dronfield as possible.

“These improvements starting now are another step forward – and I’ll keep pushing for more over the coming months.

“We still have some way to go but we are definitely on the right track.”

Mr Rowley said he was pushing for “as many services to return as possible”.

A spokesman for his office said: “This has included the campaign, last year, to stop CrossCountry pulling out of Chesterfield completely – something which was averted after Mr Rowley and others took the issue up with the senior management and secured a commitment to retain some services.

“Over the past couple of months, Mr Rowley has hosted a further round of meetings with local train providers East Midlands Railways, CrossCountry and Northern Rail to push the case for better services out of both Chesterfield and Dronfield.”

Chesterfield railway station.