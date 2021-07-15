Lane reopens on M1 close to Chesterfield following vehicle break down

The incident on the motorway earlier today caused delays to drivers, with images from traffic cameras showing queues of vehicles tailing back down the road.

But Highways England have now reopened all lanes on the M1 southbound between Junction 30 and 29A and traffic appears to be free flowing.

It comes after a vehicle broke down on the road earlier this afternoon (Thursday, July 15) but it has since been recovered.

A vehicle broke down on the M1 southbound near Chesterfield earlier this afternoon (Thursday, July 15). Credit: Highways England.

There is currently some congestion on the M1 northbound between Junction 30 and 31 after another vehicle has broken down.

Recovery workers are on their way to the scene to remove the vehicle and one lane of traffic has been temporarily closed.

Highways England expect the vehicle to be cleared and ‘normal’ traffic conditions to resume at around 3.15pm to 3.45pm later today.