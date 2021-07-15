Lane reopens on M1 close to Chesterfield following vehicle break down

All lanes on the M1 southbound between Junction 30 and 29A have now been reopened after a broke down vehicle was recovered.

By Lizzie Day
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 3:19 pm
Updated Thursday, 15th July 2021, 3:20 pm

The incident on the motorway earlier today caused delays to drivers, with images from traffic cameras showing queues of vehicles tailing back down the road.

But Highways England have now reopened all lanes on the M1 southbound between Junction 30 and 29A and traffic appears to be free flowing.

It comes after a vehicle broke down on the road earlier this afternoon (Thursday, July 15) but it has since been recovered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A vehicle broke down on the M1 southbound near Chesterfield earlier this afternoon (Thursday, July 15). Credit: Highways England.
A vehicle broke down on the M1 southbound near Chesterfield earlier this afternoon (Thursday, July 15). Credit: Highways England.

There is currently some congestion on the M1 northbound between Junction 30 and 31 after another vehicle has broken down.

Recovery workers are on their way to the scene to remove the vehicle and one lane of traffic has been temporarily closed.

Highways England expect the vehicle to be cleared and ‘normal’ traffic conditions to resume at around 3.15pm to 3.45pm later today.

Traffic tailing back on M1 near Chesterfield after broken down vehicle causes delays to drivers

Motorist killed in North Derbyshire crash that caused car to end up in ditch

New diesel vans and lorries to be banned by 2040 and aviation to become net carbon neutral under Government transport “greenprint”

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Highways EnglandChesterfield