Traffic tailing back on M1 near Chesterfield after broken down vehicle causes delays to drivers
Traffic camera images show cars tailing back on the M1 southbound near Chesterfield this afternoon, after a broken down vehicle causes delays to drivers.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 2:44 pm
Updated
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 2:45 pm
Cars are currently moving very slowly on the motorway southbound between Junction 30 and 29A.
Long queues of traffic are forming on the M1 after a vehicle broke down on the road earlier this afternoon (Thursday, July 15).
Highways England have closed one lane of traffic and the vehicle is expected to be recovered between 3pm and 3.15pm today.
More updates to follow.