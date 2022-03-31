Lane reopens after snow causes three separate crashes on Dronfield Bypass

Motorists were warned of delays to their journeys after three separate vehicles lost control along the the A61 Unstone-Dronfield By-Pass Northbound, sparking a lane closure.

According to the AA, the first crash was reported shortly after 6am.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said nobody had been injured during the accidents.

Snow and ice on the roads led to three separate crashes on the Dronfield bypass this morning (picture: Derbyshire RPU)

Tweeting pictures from the scene this morning, the unit said: “A61 Dronfield bypass. Don't put away your hats and scarves just yet. Snow/ice this morning leading to 3 separate crashes on this road. No injuries.”

When asked whether it was the snow and ice that led to the crashes, they added: “Of course it was the drivers not driving appropriately to the conditions. The snow/ice is a contributory factor as had it not been there, it's unlikely the crashes would have occurred.”

The crashes sparked a lane closure between the B6057 Broombank Road to B6057 Sheffield Road (Bowshaw Roundabout), with reports of congestion on routes around Dronfield and Unstone as motorists avoided the delays.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said drivers were not driving to the conditions on the Dronfield Bypass this morning and crashed as a result (picture: Derbyshire RPU)