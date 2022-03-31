Man who took photos of himself ‘bagging up’ drugs jailed for supplying cocaine in Derbyshire town

Derbyshire police were called by concerned residents about reports of suspicious activity at a house in Blackburn Place, Ilkeston.

When officers attended the house on January 17 this year, Grady Mabika-Blessing attempted to run from them – but was quickly arrested.

Officers found a bag of what was believed to be drugs on the front doorstep of the house and, when body-worn video from the officers at the scene was reviewed, it was found that Mabika-Blessing had dropped it as he attempted to run from them.

Grady Mabika-Blessing has been jailed for 42 months after admitting supplying cocaine in Ilkeston

The 41 wraps of drugs that were found at the house were tested and found to be crack cocaine and further evidence of his drug dealing was found on the 22-year-old's iPhone, including photos of him accompanied by text talking about “bagging up” - the term for portioning the drugs for sale.

Mabika-Blessing, of Westleigh Road, Nottingham, was charged and remanded to prison on suspicion of possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply.

He pleaded guilty and, after appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on March 16, was jailed for 42 months.

Detective Sergeant Kane Martin, from the Derby County Lines Disruption team, said: “This county lines drug operation was supplying significant quantities of drugs into Ilkeston.

“After receiving concerns from the community, we acted quickly to arrest those responsible.

“This is a substantial sentence and I hope it sends a clear message to the community that we will act on your information.

“I also hope it sends a clear message to drug dealers who seek to exploit vulnerable people in our towns – we will not allow it to happen and will arrest you, charge you, and put you before the courts to answer for the damage you do.”

If you have information about drug dealing in your area, then you can call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, or contact the force on Twitter, Facebook or through their website.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.