One lane closed and queuing traffic on Dronfield bypass after multi-vehicle crash

One lane is closed and traffic is queuing on the A61 Unstone-Dronfield By-Pass Northbound from B6057 Broombank Road to B6057 Sheffield Road (Bowshaw Roundabout).

The average speed is 10mph, according to the AA which says the incident was first reported shortly after 6.40am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

File picture shows police cars. A multi-vehicle accident has closed one lane of the Dronfield bypass this morning (March 31)

Travel time is 20 minutes, with congestion around the B6057 (Chesterfield Road) and Brimington Road North (Whittington Moor roundabout) as well as other routes around Dronfield and Unstone as motorists avoid the delays.