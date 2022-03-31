One lane closed and queuing traffic on Dronfield bypass after multi-vehicle crash
Drivers are facing delays due to a multi-vehicle crash on Dronfield bypass this morning (March 31).
One lane is closed and traffic is queuing on the A61 Unstone-Dronfield By-Pass Northbound from B6057 Broombank Road to B6057 Sheffield Road (Bowshaw Roundabout).
The average speed is 10mph, according to the AA which says the incident was first reported shortly after 6.40am.
Travel time is 20 minutes, with congestion around the B6057 (Chesterfield Road) and Brimington Road North (Whittington Moor roundabout) as well as other routes around Dronfield and Unstone as motorists avoid the delays.
Witnesses said that traffic was at a stand still for an hour earlier today.