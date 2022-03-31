One lane closed and queuing traffic on Dronfield bypass after multi-vehicle crash

Drivers are facing delays due to a multi-vehicle crash on Dronfield bypass this morning (March 31).

By Alana Roberts
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 8:38 am

One lane is closed and traffic is queuing on the A61 Unstone-Dronfield By-Pass Northbound from B6057 Broombank Road to B6057 Sheffield Road (Bowshaw Roundabout).

The average speed is 10mph, according to the AA which says the incident was first reported shortly after 6.40am.

Read More

Read More
Convicted robber at large after absconding from Derbyshire prison

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

File picture shows police cars. A multi-vehicle accident has closed one lane of the Dronfield bypass this morning (March 31)

Travel time is 20 minutes, with congestion around the B6057 (Chesterfield Road) and Brimington Road North (Whittington Moor roundabout) as well as other routes around Dronfield and Unstone as motorists avoid the delays.

Witnesses said that traffic was at a stand still for an hour earlier today.

News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise