Convicted robber at large after absconding from Derbyshire prison

Carl Justin Smith left the open HMP Sudbury, in the Derbyshire Dales, yesterday (Tuesday, March 29).

The 50-year-old who is serving a sentence for robbery is described as white, of medium build and 5ft 8ins tall.

Smith has blue eyes and brown hair.

Police are appealing for information to trace Carl Justin Smith who has absconded from HMP Sudbury

He has links to the Sherwood, Arnold, and Radford areas of Nottinghamshire.

Anyone who has seen Smith, or knows of his whereabouts, is instructed by Derbyshire Contabulary not to approach him, but to instead contact officers immediately quoting reference number 513 of March 29.

Alternatively, people can send the force a message on Facebook, Twitter or fill out an online contact form here.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.