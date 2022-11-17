Further disruption on M1 in Derbyshire after crash – with traffic building and lane closures in place
A crash on the M1 in Derbyshire has forced the closure of two lanes and caused heavy traffic.
An accident has occurred on the M1 northbound between J28, which connects the motorway to the A38 between Alfreton and Mansfield, and J29, which links the route with the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield.
Two lanes are currently closed and traffic is moving slowly in the area.
National Highways have reported that normal traffic conditions are expected to return by 3.30pm.
The M1 northbound was also hit by flooding earlier today close to J28 – but that incident has since been cleared.