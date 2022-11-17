An accident has occurred on the M1 northbound between J28, which connects the motorway to the A38 between Alfreton and Mansfield, and J29, which links the route with the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield.

Two lanes are currently closed and traffic is moving slowly in the area.

National Highways have reported that normal traffic conditions are expected to return by 3.30pm.

The crash is set to cause delays until around 3.30pm.