Historic Peak District footbridge seriously damaged by HGV finally reopens after three years

The new footbridge at Longcliffe, near Brassington, has been built following the accident in 2019, when an HGV hit the original cast iron bridge, causing serious damage.

The new bridge has been raised by around five feet, to meet statutory design requirements and to help prevent the risk of a future HGV collision.

Councillor Kewal Singh Athwal, Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport said: “The installation of the new footbridge and reopening of this stretch of the High Peak Trail is very positive news for local walkers and cyclists.

The new footbridge at Longcliffe, near Brassington, has been built after two years . (Credit: Derbyshire County Council)

“Due to the very serious damage caused by the HGV to the original bridge it was unfortunately beyond repair. However, we have positioned one of the original bridge girders alongside the new footbridge, for posterity and to remember the site’s heritage.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their patience while the works were completed.”

Part of the High Peak Trail located above the B5056 near the village of Brassington was replaced after the collision in April, 2019, during which it was extensively damaged by a lorry trying to pass underneath.

The highway and trail were closed for 5 weeks until a temporary bridge was lifted into place.

A footbridge seriously damaged by an HGV has been replaced, reopening a stretch of the county’s High Peak Trail. (Credit: Derbyshire County Council)

The High Peak Trail stretches 17.5 miles from High Peak Junction near Cromford to Dowlow near Buxton.