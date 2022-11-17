Disruption for Derbyshire drivers as M1 flooding leads to heavy traffic and lane closure
Motorists using the M1 in Derbyshire today are set to face delays – with part of the route being hit by flooding.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that flooding is causing disruption on the M1 northbound at J28, which connects the motorway to the A38 between Alfreton and Mansfield.
One lane is currently closed on that part of the carriageway, leading to congestion along the route.
READ THIS: Police arrest Chesterfield man on suspicion of multiple offences involving “high risk domestic abuse”
Most Popular
The Environment Agency has issued a series of flood warnings across Derbyshire today, and residents are urged to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, as these routes may be impacted by rising water levels.