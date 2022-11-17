News you can trust since 1855
Disruption for Derbyshire drivers as M1 flooding leads to heavy traffic and lane closure

Motorists using the M1 in Derbyshire today are set to face delays – with part of the route being hit by flooding.

By Tom Hardwick
39 minutes ago - 1 min read

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that flooding is causing disruption on the M1 northbound at J28, which connects the motorway to the A38 between Alfreton and Mansfield.

One lane is currently closed on that part of the carriageway, leading to congestion along the route.

The M1 in Derbyshire has been impacted by flooding today.

The Environment Agency has issued a series of flood warnings across Derbyshire today, and residents are urged to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, as these routes may be impacted by rising water levels.

