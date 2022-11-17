Police arrest Chesterfield man on suspicion of multiple offences involving “high risk domestic abuse”
A man was taken into custody in Chesterfield yesterday – on suspicion of a series of domestic abuse offences.
On Wednesday, November 16, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a BMW in Hasland.
A DRPU spokesperson said the male occupant of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of “five offences of high risk domestic abuse.”
They added: “We talk to our local policing unit colleagues and we’re always willing to lend a hand to address vulnerability and detain offenders using our road network.“