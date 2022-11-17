News you can trust since 1855
Police arrest Chesterfield man on suspicion of multiple offences involving “high risk domestic abuse”

A man was taken into custody in Chesterfield yesterday – on suspicion of a series of domestic abuse offences.

By Tom Hardwick
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 9:38am

On Wednesday, November 16, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a BMW in Hasland.

A DRPU spokesperson said the male occupant of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of “five offences of high risk domestic abuse.”

Officers apprehended the man yesterday in Hasland.

They added: “We talk to our local policing unit colleagues and we’re always willing to lend a hand to address vulnerability and detain offenders using our road network.“