Fixing Derbyshire potholes is ‘huge task’ says MP as some roads in ‘unacceptable’ condition

Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher has commented on the dreadful state of the roads across Derbyshire as potholes got worse following floods and cold weather.

A large number of potholes have appeared across the county after recent spells of bad weather, leaving drivers frustrated and scared.

Last month Derbyshire County Council issued a statement explaining they are trying to solve the issue after roads have taken a ‘real battering’ since Storm Babet hit.

But drivers don’t think enough has been done so far – with one of Chesterfield residents forced to pay over £1,000 to get her car repaired after she suddenly hit a deep and unmarked pothole on Newbold Road.

A huge pothole has shown up outside the Cavendish pub, Market Place, Bolsover.

In Bolsover, MP Mark Fletcher has received a number of emails and calls from his constituents regarding the poor state of roads. He has reported potholes on Model Village and Portland Avenue in Creswell, Cliff Hill and Tesco/Aldi Roundabout in Clowne, Princess Avenue in South Normanton, Marlpit Lane Crossroads and Town End in Bolsover, Alder Way in Shirebrook, Hawthorne Road in Pinxton and Station Road in Pilsley.

Mr Fletcher told the Derbyshire Times: “As a local resident I share the frustration regarding potholes. The county council know that the state of some of the roads are unacceptable and are working hard to clear the backlog.

“The cold and wet weather hasn't helped matters, and the highways maintenance teams are working to deal with the worst of it, but it's a huge task. I continue to report potholes and follow up on enquiries with Cllr Charlotte Cupit, the Cabinet Member responsible for Highways, and suggest roads which should be prioritised for resurfacing. I recognise it is frustrating, but it’s important we continue to report all potholes to the County Council, so that they’re aware of the problems and can fix it.

