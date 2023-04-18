Potholes and poor road surfaces has left the area looking like ‘a slum’, according to one concerned resident.

John Scott, 81, said he has been trying to get the council to resurface Glebe Close since last August – and fears it is ‘dangerous’ in its current state. He said the road was frequently used by ‘big delivery vans’ to turn around in and is calling on the council to ‘keep their promise’ of improving road conditions.

Mr Scott said: “I have been trying to get our cul-de-sac (resurfaced) because it is a mess with potholes and all sorts. Three councillors have come out to visit (since August) and look at the road. I have two neighbours who are in their late 80s and they traverse the road using their zimmer frames: and I’m 81 myself. It is dangerous, it is unsightly, and if anyone wanted to sell their house (the road) is actually devaluing our homes.”

John Scott standing next to potholes on Glebe Close, Holmewood.

As previously reported, Cllr Barry Lewis – leader of Derbyshire County Council – said the local authority was one of the best for pothole repairs despite a report highlighting the region as the fourth worst in the country.

Cllr Lewis previously told a council meeting: “We’ve seen some crazy headlines that we’re the fourth worst authority in the country. We record our stats very differently to other local authorities.”

“Other local authorities across the country use a particular system that doesn’t record impact to minor roads, whereas ours does and it makes us look bad.”

Resurfacing work has begun at Glebe Close this week but taking place on the footpaths as opposed to the roads – something Mr Scott described as “an error of judgement”.

“It will achieve nothing. I cannot stand to look at the road anymore: it is making our area look like a slum, it really is. The council has said they would improve roads - that was one of their promises – and they simply haven’t done that”, he said.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We have had a couple of queries regarding Glebe Close recently and one of our inspectors will be making a visit to have a look at the road within the next week.”