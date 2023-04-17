Wayne Palfreyman, 41, was on foot in the street when he became enraged as the motorist beeped him to get past him to enter Cowley Close in the town.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard the defendant then banged on her window with his fist, while yelling “who are you f****** beeping at?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement read out to magistrates Palfreyman’s victim said: “He came up and said ‘you've run over my f****** foot’ then walked away saying he would smash my car up.

"I was shaking at this point and he was not limping or making reference to being in pain.”

The court heard Palfreyman also told a group of children standing nearby that they were witnesses, calling one a “fat c***”.

As he was arrested by police the defendant kicked out at the door of a police vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Palfreyman, with a previous conviction for disorderly behaviour with excess alcohol, admitted being drunk and disorderly, threatening behaviour and criminal damage.

His solicitor Serena Simpson said her client’s recollection of the incident was “cloudy” but he believed his foot had been run over and he was hospitalised.

She said: “He is very ashamed of what happened – he had been trying to give up drinking for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On that particular occasion his nan had passed away and he had just found out his mum had lung cancer – he turned to drink to cope with everything.

"He has now given up drink completely. He has signed up for bereavement counselling and has turned to Derbyshire Recovery Partnership.

A magistrate told Palfreyman: “It is concerning that this is a drink-related problem yet again.

"This occurred while subject to a community order and there were children in the area at the same time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant, of Brimington Road, Tapton, was handed an 18-month community order with 10 rehabilitation activity days and 50 hours of unpaid work.