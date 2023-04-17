News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
3 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
3 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
4 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
4 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
4 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

Drunk Chesterfield man threatened driver who “ran over” his foot as children looked on

A drunk Chesterfield man hurled expletives at a driver- and threatened to smash her car up as children looked on.

By Ben McVay
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 16:11 BST

Wayne Palfreyman, 41, was on foot in the street when he became enraged as the motorist beeped him to get past him to enter Cowley Close in the town.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard the defendant then banged on her window with his fist, while yelling “who are you f****** beeping at?”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement read out to magistrates Palfreyman’s victim said: “He came up and said ‘you've run over my f****** foot’ then walked away saying he would smash my car up.

"I was shaking at this point and he was not limping or making reference to being in pain.”

Most Popular

The court heard Palfreyman also told a group of children standing nearby that they were witnesses, calling one a “fat c***”.

As he was arrested by police the defendant kicked out at the door of a police vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Palfreyman, with a previous conviction for disorderly behaviour with excess alcohol, admitted being drunk and disorderly, threatening behaviour and criminal damage.

Read More
Read more: Chesterfield man smashed car into driver after zooming at 90mph

His solicitor Serena Simpson said her client’s recollection of the incident was “cloudy” but he believed his foot had been run over and he was hospitalised.

She said: “He is very ashamed of what happened – he had been trying to give up drinking for some time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"On that particular occasion his nan had passed away and he had just found out his mum had lung cancer – he turned to drink to cope with everything.

"He has now given up drink completely. He has signed up for bereavement counselling and has turned to Derbyshire Recovery Partnership.

A magistrate told Palfreyman: “It is concerning that this is a drink-related problem yet again.

"This occurred while subject to a community order and there were children in the area at the same time.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The defendant, of Brimington Road, Tapton, was handed an 18-month community order with 10 rehabilitation activity days and 50 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £100 in compensation, a £114 victim surcharge and an £80 fine.