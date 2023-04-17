Chesterfield man driving at 90mph left woman hospitalised after smashing into her car on rural road

Chesterfield Magistrate Court heard the injured woman's Skoda Fabia “rotated” and its engine dropped out, such was the force of the impact.

While defendant Benjamin Logan’s Ford Focus was “launched" into a nearby field. Both were taken to hospital, with the victim being airlifted.

Prosecutor Marie Stace described how on June 7 last year at about 2.25pm, moments before the smash, Logan’s victim had pulled out into the A632 Matlock Road from Birkin Lane in Ashover.

The junction of Alice Head Road and Birkin Lane, where the smash occurred

Another driver was forced to break “hard” to avoid hitting her.

Ms Stace said: “He (the third driver) then noticed the Ford Focus driven by Mr Logan travelling in the opposite direction.”

The prosecutor said “seconds” prior to the crash a black box fitted to Logan’s car recorded his speed at over 90mph and he would have had just two seconds to react.

Logan’s solicitor said he accepted he had exceeded the speed limit “substantially”, however the other driver had not suffered serious injuries.

Engineer Logan had lost his job as a result of his impending driving ban, the court heard.

Logan, of Harewood Road, Holymoorside, admitted dangerous driving.

A magistrate told him: “This could have been a completely different scenario. We have speed limits for a reason, especially on that road - you know yourself how dangerous it is.

"There’s no way you could control your car at that speed.”