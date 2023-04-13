Aaron Frost, 39, approached the decoy – named “Elle” – on the Wink chat forum saying he was 38 and adding, “is that Ok?”, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop said Frost was aware of the girl’s age during the online conversations between May 19 and May 27 last year.

After his arrest he told police he was in a relationship with a adult female and that he had no sexual interest in children.

Ms Allsop described how Frost asked the alias “if she wanted to drink alcohol with him and watch a film” and “join her in the shower or bath” and “kiss her”.

She said: “He sent photos of himself in the shower and another of him lying in bed and further described what he wanted to do with her.”

The prosecutor said the vigilante group – named Defending The Innocent – then notified police after confronting Frost.

During a police interview Frost, who had no previous convictions, admitted knowing the “girl” was 13. His solicitor Abbie Edwards said Frost’s offending was “out of character”.

Frost, of Meadow Lane, Alfreton, admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child. His case was committed to Derby Crown Court for sentence on May 11, pending probation reports.

