Police catch ‘would-be boy racer’ trying to perform donuts in his mum’s car outside supermarket in Derbyshire town

A Derbyshire ‘boy racer’ who had only been driving for eight days was caught by police as he tried to do donuts in his mum’s car.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th Apr 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 13:34 BST

On Wednesday, April 13, officers from the Creswell and Whitwell Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol in Clowne.

In the village, an SNT spokesperson said they “came across a would-be boy racer trying to donut his mum’s front wheel drive Vauxhall Corsa in the Tesco car park.

“Unfortunately for him he was spotted across the carpark by the patrolling officers. The driver was spoken to and whilst checking his licence was in order, it turned out he had only been driving for 8 days!

The driver was spotted by officers outside Tesco.The driver was spotted by officers outside Tesco.
The driver was spotted by officers outside Tesco.
READ THIS: Police slam residents of Derbyshire village for lighting ‘seriously dangerous’ blaze that nearly set homes on fire

“Driver issued with paperwork for driving in an anti-social manner and his mum was updated about the use of her vehicle.”