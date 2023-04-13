News you can trust since 1855
Police slam residents of Derbyshire village for lighting ‘seriously dangerous’ blaze that nearly set homes on fire

Officers who came across a ‘seriously dangerous’ fire while patrolling a Derbyshire village said the blaze could have become ‘uncontrollable.’

By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:44 BST- 1 min read

On Tuesday, April 11, officers from the Creswell Safer Neighbourhood Team discovered an unattended fire while patrolling the village.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Upon finding it the flames from the fire were level with the adjacent roofline. The high winds of last night meant embers from the fire were being blown towards nearby properties.

“It appears that the fire was a pile of household rubbish, cardboard and unwanted items. The fire had been started too close to the building, which caused officers to be concerned of it causing damage to nearby buildings and then becoming a risk to life.

A fire crew was deployed to extinguish the blaze.
A fire crew was deployed to extinguish the blaze.
“A call to the fire service from the officers on scene saw the arrival of a fire engine from Worksop Fire Station. A good hosing down followed by checks with a thermal camera ensured the fire would not start up again once everyone left.

“Fires spread quickly and can get out of hand. No provisions for such a scenario where present and no one monitoring the fire in preparation of it becoming uncontrollable. Seriously dangerous and inconsiderate to other residents of the nearby properties.”