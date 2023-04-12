News you can trust since 1855
Police urge public to help them locate man after bouncer attacked outside nightclub in Derbyshire town

Officers are appealing for help to trace a man following an attack on a bouncer at a Derbyshire nightclub.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Apr 2023, 17:01 BST- 1 min read

At 12.20am on Saturday, January 14, Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a doorman being attacked at the Association Nightclub in Church Street, Ripley.

Officers have today released images of a man they wish to trace, who may have information that can help their investigation.

This is the man that officers wish to locate.This is the man that officers wish to locate.
If you can identify the pictured man or have any information about the incident, contact the force using any of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*061183:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.
Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.