Police urge public to help them locate man after bouncer attacked outside nightclub in Derbyshire town

At 12.20am on Saturday, January 14, Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a doorman being attacked at the Association Nightclub in Church Street, Ripley.

Officers have today released images of a man they wish to trace, who may have information that can help their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the man that officers wish to locate.

If you can identify the pictured man or have any information about the incident, contact the force using any of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*061183:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

Phone – call 101

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad