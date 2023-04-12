Police urge public to help them locate man after bouncer attacked outside nightclub in Derbyshire town
Officers are appealing for help to trace a man following an attack on a bouncer at a Derbyshire nightclub.
At 12.20am on Saturday, January 14, Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a doorman being attacked at the Association Nightclub in Church Street, Ripley.
Officers have today released images of a man they wish to trace, who may have information that can help their investigation.
If you can identify the pictured man or have any information about the incident, contact the force using any of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*061183:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.