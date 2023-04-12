Derbyshire Police reveal car models being targeted by catalytic converter thieves as incidents rise across county

Derbyshire Police have reported a spike in catalytic converter thefts across the county in recent weeks.

Thieves have been targeting vehicles on residential streets, as well as car parks, and are able to remove the catalytic converter in less than a minute.

Vehicle models that are regularly targeted include Toyota, Lexus and Honda, however any vehicle with a catalytic converter could be chosen by criminals.

Honda, Toyota and Lexus models are often targeted by thieves.

A catalytic converter is a device on vehicle exhausts that reduces the toxic gases and pollutants. Precious metals must be used because the converters have to work efficiently enough to meet emissions standards, and they are being stolen because of the value of these precious metals.

Officers are encouraging motorists to follow these safety tips to protect their catalytic converters, which could help reduce the chance of becoming a victim:

If possible, park in a garage or in a position where it would be difficult to access the underside of the vehicle near the exhaust.

Consider marking the catalytic converter with a serial number to identify it, and register it on sites such as Immobilise.

Consider installing protective coverings over the converter, but seek advice from a professional as different makes offer different types which are safe. This may not prevent it from being stolen, but would make it more difficult and slow down the process.

Install alarms and CCTV.

Good quality lighting near to your vehicle will improve natural surveillance and can act as a deterrent.

Reporting an incident quickly and with a full description of the offenders including their physical appearance, clothing and the vehicle they are travelling in is really useful for officers hunting for the criminals.

The thieves will sometimes use cloned vehicles so providing the colour and model of car, as well as any identifying features on the vehicles such as dents, bumps, scratches and stickers, can also be really helpful for officers responding to calls about possible ongoing thefts.

The cars that are most often targeted are hybrid vehicles, as the catalytic converter is used less frequently. The metals they use are less likely to corrode, meaning they are worth more.

To report any suspicious activity, please contact the force using any of the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101