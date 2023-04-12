News you can trust since 1855
Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson spotted at popular restaurant in Derbyshire town

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was spotted dining out in Derbyshire last week.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 12th Apr 2023, 14:36 BST- 1 min read

The 81-year-old, widely regarded as the greatest football manager of all time who won 38 trophies during his 26 years at United, reportedly enjoyed a visit to Little Italy Restaurant in Dronfield. The popular venue shared a picture on Facebook on Saturday, April 8, showing the Scotsman stood outside with staff members.

The post read: “Little Italy had the pleasure of Sir Alex Ferguson visiting us tonight and what a pleasure it was serving such a gentleman. We feel very privileged that he chose to dine with us. What a legend! We hope to see him again in the future!”

Hundreds of people have reacted to the post and more than 190 comments have been shared.

Sir Alex Ferguson was spotted at the Dronfield restaurant.Sir Alex Ferguson was spotted at the Dronfield restaurant.
Dev Walker said: “Not surprised he turned up, it's beautiful food.”

Jane Bradwell added: “We were in there, saw him come in. Fantastic restaurant, food and staff."

Emma Booth posted: “Not surprised he dined here, it’s the best place around for food and service.”

Tony Macartney added: “Wow! What a privilege. Legend.”

The details of the football legend’s visit are unknown at this time. The restaurant has been contacted for comment and we are waiting for a reply.

