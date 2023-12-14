Derbyshire residents were urged to be patient as the council works to tackle the pothole problem on roads across the county.

Derbyshire County Council is currently trying to fix the large number of potholes that have appeared across the county after recent spells of bad weather.

A DCC spokesperson said: “Since Storm Babet, Derbyshire’s roads have taken a real battering. The recent freezing weather and then last weekend’s floods and rain means only one thing – potholes.

“We know they’re causing a challenge on many roads, but we’ve got extra road gangs with extra equipment who are out dealing with as many as they can as quickly as they can – and working round the clock.

The recent bad weather has led to more potholes appearing on Derbyshire’s roads.

“It will take us time to get to them all, and more keep appearing all the time (thanks rain!), but we’re working through them in a priority order from the main roads outwards. We’re also using hotboxes whenever we can to carry out more permanent repairs.