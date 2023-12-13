Mother and son who died after crash along A632 between Chesterfield and Matlock named by police
Angela Boyack and her son Stephen Boyack, who were from South Shields, were travelling in a Hyundai which was involved in a collision with a black BMW on the A632 Chesterfield Road at Span Carr. The incident occurred on Saturday, December 9 at around 10.20am.
Mrs Boyack, who was 59, died at the scene. Mr Boyack, who was 22, died later at hospital after being taken there by air ambulance.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Their family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers. They have also released a picture of Angela and Stephen, which we have published with their permission.
Joshua Hill was arrested on Monday, December 11 in connection with the incident. He has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while unlicensed/uninsured, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.
The 27-year-old, of Wheata Road, Sheffield, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 12 – where he was remanded in custody to appear in court a future date.
A 40-year-old man has also been arrested in connection with the collision. He has been released on bail as investigations continue.
Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*756758:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.