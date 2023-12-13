Residents and councillors are calling for an end to the “carnage” that has seen three deaths in as many days along a busy route between Chesterfield and Matlock.

The A632 was the scene of two fatal collisions in the space of just three days last week.

On December 7, 60-year-old Andrew Hooper - who was from Chesterfield - passed away after a crash involving two cars on Slack Hill. This was followed by the death of a mother and son in a collision at Span Carr on December 9.

Councillor Helen Wetherall, who represents Ashover on North East Derbyshire District Council, is leading a campaign to reduce the number of crashes along the busy route.

Councillor Helen Wetherall is leading a campaign to get speed cameras and traffic lights along the A632 after two fatal accidents. She is pictured here with Natalie Hinchliffe - who was at the scene of a crash in which a mother and son died last week.

She said: “In the last six months, we’ve had four deaths. That has got to be one of the worst roads in Derbyshire.

“This is two weeks before Christmas, and you’ve got families devastated. I cannot tell you how upset I was on Saturday, thinking about that. I can’t imagine the family that has lost a mum and a son. There were people that witnessed it - these people are going to be traumatised.

“Four or five weeks ago, I went to visit a resident who had the side of her wall taken out by a car. Two lads ended up around 300 yards away, upside down in a field. We were told that one of them was going into surgery, having life-changing injuries - how much more carnage do we need?”

Coun Wetherall had urged Derbyshire County Council (DCC) to act after a motorcyclist passed away along the route earlier this year.

A house along the A632 was left damaged after another recent crash.

She said: “Following the death of the motorcyclist in the summer, I emailed DCC and asked if they could tell us what action was going to be taken. They said that investigative work needed to take place. I said, that’s absolutely fine, but can you tell us a timeline to get this work done, and we need some action.

“I told them, I’m sure that any more bereaved families won’t be interested in your investigative processes. We already know it’s a dangerous road. I had no response from that, which was back in August.”

Coun Wetherall said that residents were calling for traffic lights to be installed at the Span Carr crossroads, and for two speed cameras along Slack Hill.

“The data that DCC themselves have produced demonstrates that, on Slack Hill, 52% of the traffic going up and down there is travelling above the speed limit.

Coun Wetherall said that traffic lights were needed at the Span Carr crossroads.

“We’re not going to stop until we get traffic lights at the Span Carr crossroads and at least one - but probably two - speed cameras on Slack Hill.

“On the ‘flying mile’, if people see a red light, instinctively they will slow down - and that’s what is needed in my view. That’s what everyone says is the solution, and the authorities just need to get on with it.

“The outcome of three deaths in three days was almost waiting to happen. I don’t want any more investigative work, I think we know what needs to be done.

“They must not underestimate the strength of feeling now. We will get what we need on that road - there is absolute determination to stop the carnage.”

Coun Wetherall said there was “absolute determination” from residents to see road safety measures implemented along the route.

Natalie Hinchliffe, who lives in the area, was one of the first people to arrive at the scene of the crash on December 9. She didn’t see the crash, but was there to look after the husband and father of the two casualties.

She said: “I saw a guy and I asked if he was alright. He said no, that’s my wife on the floor. I immediately realised the mess that everything was in.

“He witnessed all of this happen - he was following behind them in a different car and I think he dragged his wife and son out of the car.”

Natalie said that instinct kicked in at that point - and she was looking after this man and another individual who had witnessed the crash.

“You’re not even thinking about what you’re doing, instinct just takes over. I was just trying to look after him and this other young lad who was a witness. The car was on fire and they were worried it was going to blow up.

“It’s just heartbreaking having to look after somebody, seeing all that unfold in front of them. He didn’t witness strangers having an accident, he witnessed his own family. That’s choking me a bit really. My heart just sank, and I thought I can’t leave this man on his own at the moment.”

One of the fatal accidents occurred at this section of the A632.

Natalie said the Span Carr crossroads was a particularly unsafe section of the A632 - and called for greater efforts to reduce the number of incidents along the route.

“The Span Carr crossroads is terrible because no one knows whose turn it is. If you get a really wet, foggy day, the fog never lifts here. Along the ‘flying mile’, there’s quite a few dips and undulations in the road.

“I know they’ve dropped the speed limit, but it really needs cameras and traffic lights at Span Carr. There’s an accident there about every six weeks, so what’s the delay?

“I’m horrified. They need to do something. Couldn’t they just have some police pulled up with cameras. I know they can’t man that every day, but they could every once in a while.

“We’re on this road ourselves a lot, going to work and taking our kids to school. My husband, about three weeks ago, was 30 seconds off another accident - it’s all that which sets your passion alight to try and push to get something done.”

Natalie also discussed the “ripple effect” these kinds of incidents have on everyone involved - and praised the emergency services who arrived at the scene of the collision.

“It’s getting worse. I’ve lived here for 15 years, and there’s always been accidents here, but there seems to be more now than ever. It could be anybody. It leaves you feeling unsettled, which is an understatement.

“It’s the ripple effect that these big horrible crashes have. From the people involved, the people who have seen it, the people who live nearby and see it regularly. It’s the paranoia and sadness it creates which has an impact.

“I want to say how fabulous the emergency services are, how professional, kind and lovely they are. It’s above the guys that come out and deal with the mess that’s caused - they are supreme in how they conduct themselves.”

Councillor Barry Lewis, leader of Derbyshire County Council, said: “We were very sorry to learn of these collisions and our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who sadly lost their lives.

“I am waiting for the interim police reports, which are due today. This is important as I hope they contain some facts about the circumstances, road and weather conditions, and causes of the two collisions.

“I will be looking to organise a parish meeting with our MP, highways officers at the county council and police. In the meantime I will attend the parish council meeting next week and discuss with them and local parishioners any issues that I can.

“I have been spearheading a campaign for average speed cameras along this length of road. By working together with the Parish Council we have delivered a 50mph speed limit and signs on the A632. I have also pushed for additional safety measures at Alicehead Road approaching Span Carr.

“I know there is more to do and I will work with the community, the Parish Council and our MP to improve safety and to try to reduce these tragic incidents. It is important, however, that it is done appropriately, effectively and with thought and respect to those whose lives have sadly recently been lost.”

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with all those involved in the two recent incidents – with the families of those involved being supported by specially trained officers.

“The circumstances of any collision are reviewed in order to understand the contributory factors to the incident.

“Where factors are identified, such as road layout, road defects or speed for instance, then the force will work in conjunction with the relevant highways authority to review any measures that may be put in place.

“The road also features a number of sites where CREST speed camera vans are deployed to. This year the force has deployed twice to both 40mpg and 50mph areas, however, no speeding offences were captured during these patrols.

“The CREST team, as is the case with all incidents of this nature, will review the circumstances of the collisions in order to ascertain if speeding has been a factor within the collisions.”

Joshua Hill, 27, of Wheata Road, Sheffield, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while unlicensed/uninsured, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.

His appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Tuesday and was remanded into custody. He will appear at Derby Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on January 9.