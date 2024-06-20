East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 2:340pm on Thursday, June 20. This list will be updated during the day.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 15 minutes

Jet2 flight LS651 to Tenerife, scheduled for 3:25pm, now estimated 4:25pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It might be a good idea to check for departure delays before setting off for the airport. (Illustration: boscorelli - stock.adobe.com)

Manchester Airport – average delay 14 minutes

Aurigny flight GR671 to Guernsey, scheduled for 9:10am, now estimated 3:35pm.

Ryanair flight FR3222 to Brussels, scheduled for 12:30pm, now estimated 2:55pm.

KLM flight KL10344 to Amsterdam, scheduled for 1:45pm, now estimated 2:45pm.

Easyjet flight U22103 to Nice, scheduled for 2:15pm, now estimated 3:15pm.

Ryanair flight FR1593 to Cologne, scheduled for 2:40pm, now estimated 4:05pm.

Qatar Airways flight QR28 to Doha, scheduled for 3pm, now estimated 7:45pm.

Easyjet flight U27204 to Barcelona, scheduled for 3:20pm, now estimated 4:51pm.

Ryanair flight FR3206 to Rome, scheduled for 3:30pm, now estimated 4:30pm.

Jet2 flight LS943 to Larnaca, scheduled for 3:35pm, now estimated 4:45pm.

Jet2 flight LS813 to Kos, scheduled for 4:30pm, now estimated 5:20pm.

Eurowings flight EW7769 to Hamburg, scheduled for 6:40pm, now estimated 7:31pm.

Easyjet flight U2707 to Belfast, scheduled for 8:05pm, now estimated 8:56pm.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 15 minutes