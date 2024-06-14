East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list
This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:25am on Friday, June 14.
East Midlands Airport – average delay 9 minutes
All flights currently departing approximately on schedule.
Manchester Airport – average delay 26 minutes
Tui Fly flight BY2518 to Corfu, scheduled for 7:55am, now estimated 9:55am.
Tui Fly flight BY156 to Punta Cana, scheduled for 10:10am, now estimated 11am.
Ryanair flight FR36 to Carcassonne, scheduled for 11:30am, now estimated 12:20pm.
Tui Fly flight TOM920P to Brussels, scheduled for 12:30pm, now estimated 3:25pm.
Ryanair flight FR3441 to Palma de Mallorca scheduled for 1:45pm, now estimated 2:40pm.
Birmingham Airport – average delay 18 minutes
Easyjet flight U2428 to Glasgow, scheduled for 8:45am, now estimated 9:38am.
Ryanair flight FR663 to Dublin, scheduled for 1:15pm, now estimated 2:35pm.
Lufthansa flight LH2511 to Munich, scheduled for 5:40pm, now cancelled.
