East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list
and live on Freeview channel 276
This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:25am on Friday, May 31.
East Midlands Airport – average delay 14minutes
RVL Aviation flight REV2140 to Isle of Man, scheduled for 6am, now estimated 10:10am.
Blue Islands flight SI5549 to Jersey, scheduled for 10:10am, now estimated 11:40am.
Maersk flight DJ6977 to Cologne, scheduled for 9:45pm, now estimated 10:50pm.
Manchester Airport – average delay 25 minutes
All flights currently departing approximately as scheduled.
Birmingham Airport – average delay 24 minutes
Blue Islands flight SI2265 to Jersey, scheduled at 3:40pm, now estimated 6:10pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.