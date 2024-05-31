East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list

By The Newsroom
Published 31st May 2024, 09:28 BST
If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:25am on Friday, May 31.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 14minutes

RVL Aviation flight REV2140 to Isle of Man, scheduled for 6am, now estimated 10:10am.

Airplane take off at Manchester Airport. (Photo: Andrew Barker - stock.adobe.com)Airplane take off at Manchester Airport. (Photo: Andrew Barker - stock.adobe.com)
Blue Islands flight SI5549 to Jersey, scheduled for 10:10am, now estimated 11:40am.

Maersk flight DJ6977 to Cologne, scheduled for 9:45pm, now estimated 10:50pm.

Manchester Airport – average delay 25 minutes

All flights currently departing approximately as scheduled.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 24 minutes

Blue Islands flight SI2265 to Jersey, scheduled at 3:40pm, now estimated 6:10pm.

