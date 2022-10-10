Drivers warned of M1 closure in Derbyshire for road repair work

Diversions will be in place to allow the repairs to take place

National Highways says the improvement work, which is due to start between junctions 31 (Aston) and 30 (Barlborough) from Monday 17 October, will lead to better journeys for local drivers

Workers are due to begin resurfacing parts of lane 1 on the southbound and northbound carriageways. The team will also renew road markings, road studs and vehicle detector loops in this area.

While this work takes place, drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys as weeknight closures are due to begin on this stetch of motorway from 17 October.

National Highways Programme Delivery Manager Phil Jepps said: “We are committed to creating safer and smoother journeys for everyone using this stretch of motorway.

“To make sure we can carry out the work safely, we will need to close the motorway between these junctions overnight from Monday to Friday. We are doing this at night to minimise disruption, but we advise road users to allow more time for their journeys and follow the signposted diversions.”

Work will start on the southbound carriageway between junctions 31 and 30 on 17 October. On Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the carriageway will be closed between 9pm and 6am, while on Thursday and Friday nights, closures will be in place between 10pm and 5am.

Once work on the southbound carriageway is complete, it will be switched over to the northbound carriageway between junctions 30 and 31. National Highways aims to complete the entire scheme in early November.

A clearly signed diversion has been agreed with police and the local authorities. Traffic will be diverted via the A57, B6053 and A6135 through Waterthorpe, Beighton, Westfield, Halfway and Renishaw.

Phil Jepps added: “We are mindful that this will lead to additional traffic travelling through these areas and would like to thank residents for their patience while we complete our essential improvements.”