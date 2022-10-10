Police step up patrols as travellers move to new site near Chesterfield

On Friday afternoon a group of travellers moved from Grassmoor Country Park to Hardwick Drive in Arkwright Town, while being followed by a police car.

Travellers have remained at the site during the weekend and now police are liaising with the council to remove the group from the site.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “Officers attended Arkwright Town over the weekend after a report that a group of travellers had moved on to land there.

The group of travellers had established an encampment in land off Heathcote Drive, close to Calow Lane.

“The group were spoken to by officers, who also engaged with local residents, and there will be increased patrols in the area as we continue to monitor the situation.

“A multi-agency meeting between relevant authorities is due to take place today, October 10, around the matter.”

Residents reported travellers had cut down trees to make way for their vans and threatened two dog walkers while at Grassmoor Country Park.

