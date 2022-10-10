News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police step up patrols as travellers move to new site near Chesterfield

Police said they have increased patrols in Arkwright Town and will meet with local authorities today - after a group of travellers moved on to land there.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Monday, 10th October 2022, 2:42 pm - 1 min read

On Friday afternoon a group of travellers moved from Grassmoor Country Park to Hardwick Drive in Arkwright Town, while being followed by a police car.

Travellers have remained at the site during the weekend and now police are liaising with the council to remove the group from the site.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “Officers attended Arkwright Town over the weekend after a report that a group of travellers had moved on to land there.

The group of travellers had established an encampment in land off Heathcote Drive, close to Calow Lane.

Most Popular

“The group were spoken to by officers, who also engaged with local residents, and there will be increased patrols in the area as we continue to monitor the situation.

“A multi-agency meeting between relevant authorities is due to take place today, October 10, around the matter.”

Residents reported travellers had cut down trees to make way for their vans and threatened two dog walkers while at Grassmoor Country Park.

Read More

Read More
Travellers set up yet another illegal camp in Chesterfield

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Before, they were spotted at Storforth Lane, in Hasland, where they had spent seven days in an encampment in land off Heathcote Drive, close to Calow Lane.

PoliceChesterfield PoliceTravellers