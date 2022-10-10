Extra £50k grant to relieve congestion on Derby Road in Chesterfield

Midlands Connect will be awarding the money and Derbyshire County Council will also contribute by matching the award, making a pot of £100,000.

A61 is one of the busiest roads in the county, with several “pinch points” at key junctions as well as Horns Bridge roundabout. During peak hours, average delays of up to twelve minutes affect travellers along the route in either direction.

The funds will be used to make a business case to the Department for Transport for work to the A61 Corridor south of Chesterfield.

MP Lee Rowley and Councillor Charlotte Cupit at A61

This allows the council to explore all options available to improve the corridor, which may include improved access for pedestrians and cyclists or enhanced public transport provision along the route.

The A61 corridor is a crucial part of the major road network in Derbyshire, connecting the county to Chesterfield and beyond into South Yorkshire. The area for improvement spans from the Horns Bridge roundabout in Chesterfield to the A6175 junction in the centre of Clay Cross.

New housing developments are being built along the corridor and once completed, their residents will benefit from the improvements. Two key construction sites in the vicinity will deliver up to 2,100 new dwellings.

Improvements would support better air quality. There are also plans to improve pedestrian and cyclist accessibility, by looking into drop-kerbs, crossing points, and cycle parking. The business case will build on the outcome of a public consultation undertaken by the council.

Swati Mittal, Strategic Roads Manager at Midlands Connect, said: “We are so pleased to be able to give Derbyshire County Council this funding and to help them make their case to government. This scheme is exactly in line with Midlands Connect’s values and objectives for the region, and could benefit from a great variety of improvements, which we look forward to exploring with the council.”

Lee Rowley, MP for North East Derbyshire, who has been involved in plans to improve A61 for a long time added: “I hugely welcome this additional funding that has been announced today. We remain at a pretty early stage in terms of how to mitigate the long-term challenges on the A61 but the work that we have done locally in recent years is now starting to be recognised more broadly - including through grants such as this - and I hope it will allow us to make progress in the years ahead. Thank you to Midlands Connect for being willing to support this important work.”