Drivers face delays along A61 in Chesterfield this morning – with congestion building along busy route
Chesterfield motorists are being warned of disruption along the A61 this morning – amid congestion on the major A-road.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that drivers are facing disruption along the A61 southbound in Chesterfield this morning.
Traffic is currently queuing along the route due to a broken down vehicle.
Congestion is impacting motorists between the A632 Hollis Lane and the Horns Bridge Roundabout.
