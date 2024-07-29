Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chesterfield motorists are being warned of disruption along the A61 this morning – amid congestion on the major A-road.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that drivers are facing disruption along the A61 southbound in Chesterfield this morning.

Traffic is currently queuing along the route due to a broken down vehicle.

