Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire police appeal after man found unconscious

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man following a report that he was found taken ill near Etwall.

The force received a report just before 1pm yesterday (Sunday 28 July) that a man had been found unconscious by passers-by on the Great Northern Greenway footpath off Heage Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man had no identification on him and is believed to have been out for a walk or run, when he was taken ill.

The man is aged between 40-50 years old, and has a tattoo of two swallows on his right forearm.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build with short brown greying hair. He is aged between 40-50 years old, and has a tattoo of two swallows on his right forearm.

He was wearing a high visibility yellow cycling top, black Slazenger jogging and black Sketchers trainers in a size 9.5. He was also wearing a black digital watch.

If you recognise the description of the man, or have an other information which may help to identify him please contact police quoting reference 535 of 28 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad