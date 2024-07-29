Derbyshire police appeal after man found unconscious
Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man following a report that he was found taken ill near Etwall.
The force received a report just before 1pm yesterday (Sunday 28 July) that a man had been found unconscious by passers-by on the Great Northern Greenway footpath off Heage Lane.
The man had no identification on him and is believed to have been out for a walk or run, when he was taken ill.
He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build with short brown greying hair. He is aged between 40-50 years old, and has a tattoo of two swallows on his right forearm.
He was wearing a high visibility yellow cycling top, black Slazenger jogging and black Sketchers trainers in a size 9.5. He was also wearing a black digital watch.
If you recognise the description of the man, or have an other information which may help to identify him please contact police quoting reference 535 of 28 July.
You can cobtact officers via: Website – they have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message th contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
