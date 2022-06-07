Drivers in Derbyshire will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most of the lane closures are to allow maintenance work to take place on the M1

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from midnight, May 20 to 11.59pm June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1. Abnormal load travelling from Hucknall to Doncaster.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29 to junction 31, Lane closures for Technology works.

• M1, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 28 to junction 29, Lane closure due to works on behalf of HW Martin.

• M1, from 8pm June 13 to 5am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29 to junction 30, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm June 20 to 5am June 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 26 to junction 28, slip road and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.