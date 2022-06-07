The Tibshelf Safer Neighbourhood Team have been made aware that car meets are occurring on the A617 at Doe Lea.
A spokesperson said: “Please be warned that, should vehicles be seen/found to be driving in an anti-social manner that is likely to cause alarm and/or distress to the local residents, then warnings will be given and cars may be seized.”
Members of the public were also encouraged to report car meets to Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.