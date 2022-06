Members of the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit were called in after a motorbiker failed to stop for police in the Amber Valley area.

Two of the team’s armed-response vehicles were called in and helped bring the police chase to an end.

Officers say that the male rider was already wanted by police in connection with a robbery in Chesterfield and was further arrested for drunk riding and fail to stop.

