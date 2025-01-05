Derbyshire on flood alert as forecasters warn of heavy rainfall falling onto melting snow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has today issued a yellow alert for rain in Derbyshire, warning that heavy rain and thawing snow could lead to some flooding in places.

The yellow alert, which runs until 6am on Monday states: “Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, are likely on Sunday. 15 to 25 mm rainfall, combined with some thaw of lying snow, may lead to some flooding and travel disruption in places.” The alert says there maybe some travel disruption caused by localised flooding too.

The Environment Agency has also a flood alert for the Upper River Dove in Derbyshire.

The alert states: “River levels are forecast to rise at the Agnes Meadow Bridge river gauge as a result of ongoing rainfall or snowfall. Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible between Sunday morning, 05/01/2024, and Monday morning but timings may vary due to speed of snowmelt and further snow or rainfall. We expect flooding to affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Dove between Izaak Walton and Rocester and the Henmore Brook between Carsington Dam and Mayfield.

“Further snow/rainfall is forecast in the next 24 hours. We are closely monitoring the situation, and our incident response staff are actively checking river levels and the weather forecast.

“Please avoid using low lying footpaths and bridges near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”