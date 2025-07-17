Drivers are set for disruption at the A628 in Derbyshire as emergency repairs at Woodhead Cascade are expected to cause delays.

Emergency works at Woodhead Cascade alongside the A628 in Derbyshire are set to commence on Monday, July 21.

The Woodhead Cascade is a series of stone steps that carries water from a culvert under the A628 down to the stream feeding Woodhead Reservoir.

The stone steps are located by the A628 between the Woodhead Station access road and Salter’s Brook bridge, near the Derbyshire and South Yorkshire border.

The repairs, carried out by National Highways, come after some of the stone steps had moved, allowing water to escape onto the surrounding hillside and risking erosion of the embankment.

A two-way lights system will be in place on the A628 between 7 am and 4.30 pm from Monday to Friday to allow for repairs to be completed.

The works, which are set to continue until October, are expected to cause delays in the area, especially around peak travel times.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “Drivers are advised to allow more time for their journeys on the A628 in Derbyshire.

"For the safety of road users, we need to repair a cascade alongside the A628 at Woodhead. During a planned structural inspection earlier this year, we found some of the stone steps had moved, allowing water to escape onto the surrounding hillside and risking erosion of the embankment.

"Recent inspections have shown the stones have been moving more than expected. We need to stabilise the structure before the expected high water flows this winter, to prevent any further damage caused by water flowing through the embankment, and to protect the nearby carriageway.

"We will begin ground repair and stabilisation work from Monday 21 July. The work needs to take place during the day due to working on a steep embankment.

"This work is expected to be complete in early October. We will share further updates as they are confirmed.

"This is expected to cause delays in the area, especially around peak travel times. We apologise for any delays and inconvenience caused.”