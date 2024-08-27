Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are being warned of delays on the motorway this morning, after a crash on the M1 near Alfreton has led to the closure of a lane.

National Highways is reporting that there is slow traffic due to the incident on the M1 Northbound from J27 A608 Mansfield Road (Hucknall / Underwood) to J28 A38 (Alfreton / Mansfield).

The incident had led to the closure of one lane to traffic

Normal traffic conditions are not expected to return until 8.15am this morning.