Delays to M1 drivers in Derbyshire as traffic builds following collision

Highways England have warned of delays to drivers on the M1 northbound in Derbyshire this afternoon following a collision.

By Lizzie Day
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 3:58 pm
Updated Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 3:58 pm

Traffic is building on the motorway after the incident occurred between Junction 28 and 29 northbound earlier today (Tuesday, July 13).

One lane of traffic has been temporarily closed as traffic officers and recovery workers make their way to the scene of the crash.

There are currently expected delays of up to 10 minutes for motorists and normal traffic conditions should resume between 5.45pm and 6pm later today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There are delays on the M1 northbound between Junction 28 and 29 after a collision.
There are delays on the M1 northbound between Junction 28 and 29 after a collision.

Motorist killed in North Derbyshire crash that caused car to end up in ditch

All lanes reopen on M1 in Derbyshire after broken down vehicle recovered

Rail bosses aim to cut emissions on Derbyshire services with 'greener' trains

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to su bscribe.

DerbyshireHighways EnglandTraffic