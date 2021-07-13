Delays to M1 drivers in Derbyshire as traffic builds following collision
Highways England have warned of delays to drivers on the M1 northbound in Derbyshire this afternoon following a collision.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 3:58 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 3:58 pm
Traffic is building on the motorway after the incident occurred between Junction 28 and 29 northbound earlier today (Tuesday, July 13).
One lane of traffic has been temporarily closed as traffic officers and recovery workers make their way to the scene of the crash.
There are currently expected delays of up to 10 minutes for motorists and normal traffic conditions should resume between 5.45pm and 6pm later today.