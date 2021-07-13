Delays to M1 drivers in Derbyshire as traffic builds following collision

Traffic is building on the motorway after the incident occurred between Junction 28 and 29 northbound earlier today (Tuesday, July 13).

One lane of traffic has been temporarily closed as traffic officers and recovery workers make their way to the scene of the crash.

There are currently expected delays of up to 10 minutes for motorists and normal traffic conditions should resume between 5.45pm and 6pm later today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are delays on the M1 northbound between Junction 28 and 29 after a collision.