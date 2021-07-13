All lanes reopen on M1 in Derbyshire after broken down vehicle recovered
A broken down vehicle has been recovered from the M1 northbound in Derbyshire and all lanes are now reopen.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 10:36 am
Updated
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 10:37 am
Highways England temporarily shut one lane of the motorway between Junction 28 and Junction 29 earlier today (Tuesday, July 13) after a vehicle broke down in the live lane.
Recovery workers have since removed the vehicle from the road and all lanes were reopened shortly after 10am.
Traffic appears to be coping well and there are currently no signs of delays on the M1 northbound judging by live updates.