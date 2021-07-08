Road closed in Derbyshire town due to water leak

A road closure remains in place this morning between Cromford Road and Coldwell Street, in Wirksworth, due to water leakage and damage to the road

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

Anthony Gell School, one of the main schools in the area, advised parents to allow more travel time when dropping of their children this morning (July 8).

Posting a picture of the road closure on Twitter, it said: “Access to school seems OK from Idridgehay/Turnditch direction. Some of our buses and car drop offs are likely to use the Co-op. We will have staff helping students get from there into school. Allow more travel time if possible this morning.”

Bus company Trent Barton also said flooding had caused some of its services to be disrupted in the area.

It tweeted: "Part of the main road in Wirksworth is closed this morning due to flooding. Our 6.1 (bus) will have to stay on the A6 as cannot serve Lime Kiln."

Derbyshire County Council tweeted this picture of the damage in Wirksworth this morning

Derbyshire County Council said: “We're working with Severn Trent to find cause of damage. Diversions being put in place now, but please avoid the area if you can. We will do all we can to get road fixed and open as soon as possible.”