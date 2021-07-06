Daft and dodgy North-East Derbyshire drivers caught on camera

Pictured here are some North-East Derbyshire’s most moronic motorists – caught on camera by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

By Ben McVay
Tuesday, 6th July 2021

Drivers shown have committed offences ranging from abandoning a car on a busy dual carriageway to taking a a cherry picker for a joyride.

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

2. Cherry picker joyriders

Bolsover, March 8. The two "rapscallions" blurred in this photo decided to steal this cherry picker and take it for a drive. Police tweeted: "One arrested and one escaped. #OpDerbyshire #Crime #Strange"

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

3. A slight loading issue

Bolsover, April 29 Police tweeted: "Driving around like this and being pointed out to us by members of public. Driver failed to see the issue. Ticketed and made to remove the load."

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

4. Caught "doing loops around the town"

Chesterfield, June 4. Police say their car was seized after they were found to be uninsured and not licensed to drive.

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

