Delays on M1 in Derbyshire after vehicle breaks down

There are currently delays on the M1 southbound in Derbyshire after an earlier vehicle break down.

By Tim Paget
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 3:19 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 3:29 pm

Highways England East Midlands earlier reported that a lane was closed on the M1 southbound exit slip at Tibshelf Services.

The organisation says normal traffic conditions are likely to return by 3.45pm.

It is believed traffic is now able to enter the services again.

There are currently delays on the M1 southbound in Derbyshire after an earlier vehicle break down. Image: Highways England.

